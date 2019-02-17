J&K, CRPF helplines to report threats, seek aid

With many from Kashmir reporting incidents of “threat and intimidation” across the country, the J&K government has set up a helpline for Kashmiris so that such episodes are brought to the government’s notice.

Advertising

The Governor’s grievance cell, offices of the PDP and the National Conference, J&K Police and the office of the Divisional Commissioner also provided helpline numbers for Kashmiris in need of assistance outside the state.

Officials monitoring the helplines said calls were received from Jammu, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Punjab and other areas, with individuals reporting “fear and panic” in their vicinity. Most of the calls came from students asking for help to be relocated or security assistance.

CRPF’s civic action programme wing CRPF Madadgar tweeted: “Kashmiri students and general public, presently out of Kashmir can contact @CRPFmadadgaar on 24×7 toll free number 14411 or SMS us at 7082814411…”