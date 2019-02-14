Attack on CRPF convoy seems to be guided from across border: Satya Pal Malik

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday strongly condemned the attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama in which over 15 security personnel lost their lives. The number of casualties is likely to rise. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Conveying his grief and sincere sympathy to the families of the deceased, Malik prayed for early recovery of all those injured in the gruesome attack. He also expressed concerns over the terrorist attack on security forces and observed that terror outfits responsible for the insurgency in the state are desperate to prove their presence.

“Visibly it seems to be guided from across the border as JeM has claimed responsibility for the attack,” the Governor said, adding that “such actions will not deter the resolve of our security forces and people, and we will finish these inimical forces to the last”.

Malik also urged the security forces commanders to enhance surveillance on every front and directed the district and divisional civil and police administration to immediately review the security management of all important installations and establishments.