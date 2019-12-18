J&K cross-border shelling: Slain soldier’s mortal remains to reach native village in Mukerian today

Sukhwinder is survived by his mother, Santosh Kumari, and 22-year old elder brother. Sukhwinder is survived by his mother, Santosh Kumari, and 22-year old elder brother.

The mortal remains of Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh (21), who was killed in cross-border shelling on Monday at Sunderbani sector in Jammu’s Rajouri district, will reach his native village Fatehpur in Mukerian sub-division in Hoshiarpur on Wednesday afternoon. The family was informed about his death only on Monday late.

This is the second death of a soldier from Mukerian subdivision in past one month. On November 19, Dimpal Kumar (21) of Saidon village had died in Siachen glacier after an avalanche hit the area.

Sukhwinder, meanwhile, is survived by his mother, Santosh Kumari, and 22-year old elder brother.

His uncle, Swaran Singh, said that Sukhwinder’s father, late Avinesh Kumar Singh, had died in 2007. He was employed with the Punjab State Electricity Board. Sukhwinder’s mother had looked after both the children who were very young, added Swaran Singh.

Sukwinder had joined Army two-and-a-half years back after doing his Class 12 from Government Senior Secondary School, Talwara. His brother has also done Class 12 and is now looking for a job after finishing his studies. The family owns around a half-acre farmland.

“We were first informed by the Army officials that he got injured and then we got a call that he was killed in the shelling and a shell hit him in his head,” said Swaran Singh, adding that they were told that Sukhwinder was part of a patrolling team when the mishap took place.

He recalled that Sukhwinder, who had joined the Indian Army in April 2017, has come home last month and had returned on November 22 after spending two weeks’ at his native village.

Station House Officer (SHO) Talwara, Inspector Bhushan Sekhri, said that they informed the family after getting the information from the district authorities.

According to the press released by the Army authorities, Pakistan carried out an unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in Sunderbani sector and Army responded effectively inflicting substantial damage to Pakistan Army. It is further said that Rifleman Sukhwinder Singh was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier, adding that the nation will always remain indebted to him for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to the duty.

