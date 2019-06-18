J&K: Crime Branch arrests person impersonating as official in Chief Secy’s office

The Jammu Crime Branch on Monday arrested a person who allegedly duped several officials by impersonating as an official at the office of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary.

Identified as Ashwani Bhardwaj of Mohalla Jhullka, official sources said he had duped several officers of various departments worth lakhs of rupees.

The lid was taken off his fraudulent activities after Director Tourism, Kashmir filed a complaint that a person who claimed to be an officer of the personal section of Chief Secretary’s office had asked him to direct the Assistant Director Tourism, Leh to contact on his mobile number. Accordingly Assistant Director Tourism, Leh contacted the accused who asked the latter to deposit Rs 10,000 in A/c No. 36341661376 of SBI on the plea that some of his relatives are stuck in Leh and are in severe need of money and have no source of means there.

Subsequently, the Assistant Director of Tourism, Leh transferred an amount of Rs 10,000 into the given account. After an inquiry, it was discovered that there’s no such official in the personal section of Chief Secretary.

On receipt of this complaint, the crime branch started an inquiry into the matter and it was found that the accused had duped several other senior officers of the state through impersonation and fraudulent means and cheated them worth lakhs of rupees.

Accordingly, a case FIR No 34/2019 U/s 170,420 RPC was registered at the Jammu Crime Branch and the investigation was entrusted to SI Hilal Azhar of CBJ. The accused, Ashwani Bhardwaj, was arrested by a special team led by SI Hilal Azhar after hectic efforts under the supervision of SP Crime Mushtaq Choudhary. The accused is presently in police remand and his involvement in other cases is being investigated.