J&K court sends publishers arrested for books ‘glorifying’ separatists to 10 days’ police custody

Books distributed to government school libraries in Jammu and Kashmir are under investigation for allegedly containing content glorifying separatists and militants. (File photo enhanced using AI)

A Jammu court has allowed the counter-intelligence unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police to conduct 10 days’ custodial questioning of three publishers arrested in connection with the publication and distribution of two books allegedly containing contents glorifying separatists and militants.

The publishers, identified as Inderpaul Singh from Oberoi Book Service, Jammu, and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora from Noida-based Dominant Publishers, were arrested on Sunday as part of the investigations into the publication and supply of two books, ‘Personalities and Legends of J&K’ and ‘Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir’, to government school libraries in J&K.

The first book is authored by Hilal Ahmad and Santosh Meena, and the second one is authored by Sushant Giri.