J&K court orders re-probe into Jamaat activist’s murder involving Congress MLA

Twenty-five years after a Jamaat-e-Islami activist was killed at Madwan Hajin in north Kashmir, a Jammu and Kashmir court has ordered reinvestigation into the case which allegedly involves a Congress MLA.

Sajad Ahmad Wani, who is an eyewitness to the murder of his father Abdul Khaliq Wani, had filed a protest petition in the court in Bandipora’s Sumbal, saying he was not satisfied with the police probe into the case. The police had closed the case as “untraced”.

After listening to arguments of the petitioner’s lawyer, Pervez Imroz, and the public prosecutor, the court sought reinvestigation into the case. It also directed the police to ensure that the witnesses were not intimidated.

In his petition, Sajad alleged that Congress MLA from Bandipora constituency and former top counter-insurgent Usman Majeed, along with several other members of the counter-insurgent force Ikhwan, were responsible for his father’s murder.

The court questioned the police investigation, saying it lacked professionalism. “There is nothing on record that displays/shows the skill/professionalism on the part of the police…to ensure the conduct of proper/ fair investigation in the matter,” the court observed. “The investigation seems to have been conducted in the matter for the sake of completion of mere formality…”

