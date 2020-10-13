J&K cops: Three school teachers held under PSA

Former student link to Pulwama blast put Shopian institute on police radar.

Three teachers of a school in Shopian in south Kashmir have been detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) and more are under surveillance, one year after the institute came on the police radar when one of its alumni was found involved in the Pulwama blast which left nearly 40 CRPF personnel dead, police said.

“The name of the school is Siraj-ul-Uloom,” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar when asked about the school. “We have already booked its three teachers under the PSA. They are Abdul Ahad Bhat, Abdul Rouf Bhat and Mohammad Yousuf Wani.” Answering another query, he said, “Around five to six other teachers of the school are under surveillance. We have warned them under 107 CrPC… The school is basically affiliated with Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu and Kashmir).” Section 107 of the Criminal Procedure Code deals with any likely breach of peace or public tranquility.

One of the biggest seminaries in south Kashmir, Siraj-ul-Uloom runs a senior secondary school that imparts religious and modern education and is recognised by Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education. While some of the members of the school are affiliated to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (Jammu and Kashmir), it is run by a separate body under the Siraj-ul-Uloom Educational Trust.

The school first came under the scanner in 2019 when Sajad Ahmad, one of its former students, was found involved in the car blast at Lethpora — he provided the vehicle for the blast that killed 40 paramilitary personnel. Police said some other students and alumni of the school have also been found involved in militant activities.

“All militants are students of one or the other educational institute,” said a senior police officer. “Over the last three-four years, over 500 boys have become militants in south Kashmir. It is true that 10-15 might have been students of this school, but others were from other schools. There are more students who were graduates or students of engineering colleges who have joined militants than the religious schools.”

