J&K: Cops disperse Muharram procession, media assaulted

J&K POLICE on Tuesday fired teargas shells, pellets and warning shots in the air to disperse a Muharram procession in Srinagar, which was being taken out despite an order against it. While several people were injured in the police action, which included baton charge, many were detained.

A group of police personnel also assaulted over a dozen journalists covering the procession.

“We respect the religious sentiments and practices of all but at the same time, it is our joint responsibility to defeat the ill designs of vested interest who try to disturb the peaceful atmosphere,” tweeted the police, quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

Earlier this month, the J&K administration had withdrawn its earlier announcement to allow Muharram processions, which had been partially banned in the Valley since the inception of militancy.

Terming the police action on journalists as unfortunate, the Kashmir Press Club asked the police to “ensure strict disciplinary action” against the officers involved. “Scores of media persons were on Tuesday thrashed by the policemen when they were performing their professional duties at Jahangir Chowk in Srinagar,” it said in a statement.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted: “Media is spending hours debating the human tragedy and unfolding crisis in Afghanistan but will they speak up for their own community in Kashmir who were beaten to pulp today by security forces for doing their job?”

IGP Kumar did not respond to calls from The Indian Express for comments.