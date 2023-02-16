J&K cops, Army thwart infiltration bid at LoC, one terrorist killed

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army Thursday said an infiltration attempt at the Line of Control (LoC) was foiled by the forces and “one infiltrator” was killed in the Tangdhar sector of North Kashmir on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

In a statement issued by the PRO Defence at Srinagar, the Indian Army said an infiltration attempt in the forward areas of Tangdhar sector at night was thwarted by the forces, “thereby preventing efforts of Pakistan to destabilise peace and tranquillity in Kashmir valley and successfully maintaining higher moral ascendancy over the enemy along the Line of Control”.

Meanwhile, the J&K Police said, “Based on a specific input generated by the Kupwara police, a joint team of Army and Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area and an infiltrator was neutralised.”

An Army spokesperson said that the troops deployed in an anti-infiltration grid detected movement of three terrorists across the “own side” of the LoC, while they were approaching the fence. “On being challenged at close proximity to the post, an intense firefight ensued between the terrorists and the alert troops, resulting in successful elimination of one terrorist and grievous injury to the other. The injured terrorist managed to flee to PoJK, along with the third terrorist, taking advantage of darkness,” the spokesperson said.

A joint search operation launched along with JKP in the morning led to the recovery of the dead body of the terrorist along with an AK series rifle, a light automatic weapon, six magazines, two grenades and large quantities of war-like stores, the Army said.