Sunday, March 28, 2021
Sunday reads

J&K cop shoots dead colleague in Udhampur district

Sources said that Special Police Officer (SPO) Manohar Lal fired from his AK-47 at Senior Grade Constable Kaka Ram in Udhampur market near Jakheni Chowk at around 10.50 pm.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
March 28, 2021 1:09:27 pm
The cause of provocation is being ascertained, sources said.

A Jammu-Kashmir Police constable was allegedly shot dead by a colleague in Udhampur district of the Union Territory on Saturday night.

Sources said that Special Police Officer (SPO) Manohar Lal fired from his AK-47 at Senior Grade Constable Kaka Ram in Udhampur market near Jakheni Chowk at around 10.50 pm. Ram succumbed to his injuries after being shifted to the Army Hopital.

The cause of provocation is being ascertained, sources said. However, a police officer said that there had been some altercation which led to the firing.

The police have registered a case in the matter.

