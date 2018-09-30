Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
J&K cop killed in militant attack on Shopian police station
  • J&K cop killed in militant attack on Shopian police station

J&K cop killed in militant attack on Shopian police station

The militants decamped with rifles, according to reports. Another policeman was critically injured in the attack.

Updated: September 30, 2018 9:21:39 am

A policeman was killed in the early hours of Sunday morning after militants attacked a police station in Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir. Militants lobbed a grenade and opened fire at the station before decamping with service rifles, according to reports.  Cordon and search operation is underway in the area. The policeman was declared brought dead by doctors at District Hospital in Shopian.

The attack comes 12 hours after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj accused Pakistan of being an “expert in trying to mask malevolence with verbal duplicity”, and justified India’s decision to call off the meeting with her Pakistani counterpart.

“We are accused of sabotaging the process of talks. This is a complete lie. We believe that talks are the only rational means to resolve the most complex of disputes. Talks with Pakistan have begun many times. If they stopped, it was only because of their (Pakistan’s) behaviour,” Swaraj said in her address to the 73rd session of the UNGA in New York Saturday.

India called off talks with Pakistan on the day three Jammu-Kashmir Special Officers were abducted and killed allegedly by Pakistan-based entities.

