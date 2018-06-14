Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
J&K: Cop injured in militant attack in Shopian

Militants barged into the house of Constable Rayees Ahmad Lone at Katho Halan village in Keller and fired at him from point-blank range, police said.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar | Published: June 14, 2018 6:20:40 am

Suspected militants shot at a policeman in Shopian district on Wednesday evening. The policeman’s sister was also injured in the shooting. Militants barged into the house of Constable Rayees Ahmad Lone at Katho Halan village in Keller and fired at him from point-blank range, police said. Lone was rushed to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. Lone’s sister was taken to the same hospital.

Lone was recently promoted as a constable. He was posted at the District Police Lines in Shopian, police said.
Police and Army cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the militants.

