Tuesday, August 03, 2021
J&K: Cop, civilian injured in firing by militants at security forces in Srinagar

A police constable and a civilian were injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire at security forces

By: PTI | Srinagar |
August 3, 2021 7:22:43 pm
Militants attacked at security forces in Srinagar (Representational image)

A police constable and a civilian were injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire at security forces in Khanyar area of the city, an official said.

The ultras attacked a security forces’ party in Khanyar in the old city area of the valley, the police official said.

Further details are awaited.

