J&K: Cop, civilian injured in firing by militants at security forces in Srinagar

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
A police constable and a civilian were injured on Tuesday as militants opened fire at security forces in Khanyar area of the city, an official said.
The ultras attacked a security forces’ party in Khanyar in the old city area of the valley, the police official said.
Further details are awaited.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.