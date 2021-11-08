J&K constable shot dead by militants in Srinagar

A Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was shot dead by suspected militants in Srinagar on Sunday night – the latest in a string of terror-related killings in the Valley despite high security alert.

Police said militants fired at 29-year-old Tawseef Ahmad Wani at SD Colony in Batamaloo neighbourhood of Srinagar. He was immediately taken to the nearby SMHS hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

“Today at about 2015hrs Srinagar Police received information about a terror crime incident at S.D Colony Batamaloo area of Srinagar. Senior police officers reached the terror crime spot,” police said in a statement.

“Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists fired upon one police personnel… In this terror incident, he (Wani) had sustained grievous bullet injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom.”

The National Conference the attack. “Unequivocally condemn the cowardly & dastardly attack on 29-year-old policeman in Batmaloo, Srinagar in which he lost his life… Our hearts go out to his family and friends at this time of grief,” the party tweeted.

The incident comes close on the heels of a series of attacks against civilians in the Valley. In October, at least 12 civilians, mostly migrant workers and those from the minority community, were killed in multiple militant attacks in Kashmir.