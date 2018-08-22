J&K constable shot by militants in Kulgam

Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 22, 2018
He is survived by two minor daughters aged 5 and 2 years, wife and an aged mother.

By: Express Web Desk | Srinagar | Updated: August 22, 2018 11:52:34 am

A Jammu-Kashmir Police constable was shot by militants in Kulgam Wednesday morning after he left home to offer prayers on Eid. Fayaz Ahmed Shah, 34, was on leave and visiting his family in Kulgam’s Zazripora. He is survived by two minor daughters aged 5 and 2 years, wife and an aged mother.

JThe -K Police has registered a case and investigation are underway.

