J&K Congress: Will stay away from BDC polls

The Congress on Wednesday said it would stay away from the upcoming Block Development Council elections in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that the process is facilitating a “ruling party”.

“Despite widespread anger over the way the government in Delhi destroyed an already established identity of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5-6 and detained all mainstream opposition leaders, we decided to participate in the electoral process for the sake of democracy,’’ state Congress president G A Mir told the media.

“We requested the government to release important leaders and allow them to visit their respective constituencies so that they can facilitate the electoral process,’’ he said.

“I even spoke to the Chief Electoral Officer and, following his assurance that he will take up the issue with the government, we announced that we will participate in the BDC elections,’’ Mir said. “However, as there has been no response from the government or election officials till 11.30 am Wednesday, we were left with no option than to boycott the polls,’’ he said, accusing the Central and state governments of “deliberately creating a situation so that we do not participate’’.

“We feel sad for deciding to boycott the elections as the Congress, as a recognised and responsible political party, has never stayed away from any electoral process in the past,’’ he added.

When contacted, Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said he does not think any panch or sarpanch has been detained. On being asked about the Opposition charge that senior leaders, who have to give authorisation letters to their candidates and campaign for them, were under detention, he said, “I have never heard of one going from door to door to give authorisation letters.”