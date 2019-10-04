J&K Congress confirms participation in local council elections on October 24

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Friday announced the party would participate in the first-ever Block Development Council elections being held on October 24 despite strong reservations about the conduciveness of the overall political and security environment of such an electoral exercise when most of the leaders in the Valley are still under detention.

Apart from this, there are various other restrictions to keep the entire opposition away from any kind of political movement for past two months, Congress’ chief spokesman Ravinder Sharma said at a press conference. He was accompanied by former minister and general secretary Yogesh Sawhney, general secretary Th. Manmohan Singh and co-treasurer Rajnish Sharma.

“Congress has taken the blood decision of participating in the BDC elections in the larger interest of the democracy, people of the state and the nation which, however, is not a justice of the electoral system and the people in the given circumstances,” he said.

Sharma maintained the party, otherwise has strong reservation about the unilateral decision to hold elections on party basis when the government is still keeping opposition leaders under detention and is yet to extend the left out provisions of 73rd amendment. Sharma added that nearly 12,052 Panch constituencies in the Valley were still vacant.

Pointing out the decision to participate in the elections has been taken after due consultation with party high command and the “available senior leadership” in the state, Sharma said: “The party is alive to the situation that any electoral exercise in the largest democracy is being watched all over the world especially in the state.”