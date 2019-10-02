J&K Congress leader’s brother booked for harbouring militants

The BROTHER of a senior Congress leader and former minister G M Saroori is among half a dozen people booked by Jammu and Kashmir Police on charges for harbouring militants in Kishtwar district.

Mohammad Shafi Saroori has been booked along with Masood Matto, Mohammad Muzaffar Shah, Ghulam Mohammad Kamal, Tousif Gundna and Syed Ahmed. Of them, Masood Matto has been arrested, while Gundna is already in jail in Jammu.

Shafi Saroori is the younger brother of senior Congress leader G M Saroori.

All of them have been charged with providing logistics and shelter to militants, including longest surviving Hizbul Mujahideen militant Jahangir Saroori and Osama, a senior police officer said.

Jahangir Saroori, according to the police, conspired along with other militants, including Osama, to revive militancy in Chenab Valley region, which had been declared free of terror since 2013. Osama was among three militants killed in a joint operation by police and security forces in Ramban district on Saturday.

All the slain militants were responsible for the killing of senior BJP leader Anil Parihar and RSS functionary Chanderkant Sharma in Kishtwar town on November 1 last year.

Shafi Saroori’s son Waseem Saroori claimed the house where the militants allegedly stayed was rented out by them and this fact has been brought to the notice of the police as well.

A senior police officer said investigations were in progress.