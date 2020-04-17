J&K: Army Chief reviews security situation in Valley amid escalating tensions along LoC

COAS General M M Naravane is n a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security along the LoC. COAS General M M Naravane is n a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review security along the LoC.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane Friday asked the commanders in the Valley to “maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) and be prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure” from across the border. General MM Naravane, who is on a two-day visit to Kashmir, arrived on Thursday in view of escalating tensions along the LoC.

Three civilians, including a child, were killed after Pakistani shells landed in Kupwara district of North Kashmir as armies of both the countries exchanged heavy artillery fire on Sunday.

On the second day of his two-day visit, the COAS continued to review the security situation along the line of control, an official release said.

“The Chief of Army Staff was briefed by the local Commanders on the situation on the Line of Control, cease fire violations, our retaliations, counter infiltration operations and operational preparedness being maintained. During his interaction with the soldiers on snow clad heights, he was appreciative of the sharp vigil and alertness along the Line of Control and high morale of the troops,” said the statement.

Officials said that the COAS accompanied by the Northern Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen BS Raju visited the formations and units, “wherein the local Commanders briefed the COAS on the existing security situation and the measures instituted so that infiltration bids by terrorists are foiled”.

“He[COAS] also impressed upon the commanders to maintain strict vigil along the Line of Control and remain prepared to give a befitting reply to any misadventure from across and exhorted the soldiers to remain alert for any eventuality,” the release added.

Last week, the army had said they carried out “precision targeting” of gun areas, launch pads and ammunition dump in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK), following unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Kupwara’s Keran Sector.

The action by Indian army had come days after fierce gun fight took place in the same Keran sector where five Special Forces personnel were among the 10 killed.

