Amarnath shrine cloudburst: Five dead, rescue operations underway

Five people have died in a cloudburst that was reported from the lower reaches of Amarnath cave on Friday evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rescue operations are underway by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies, news agency ANI quoted Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam saying.

#WATCH | J&K: Rescue operation underway at lower reaches of Amarnath cave where a cloud burst was reported. Two people dead so far pic.twitter.com/0pwry9gkJt — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said “some langars and tents” have been damaged, adding that two deaths have been reported. He further said that the injured being airlifted for treatment.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police in the statement said that water came from above the cave after heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.