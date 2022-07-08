scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 08, 2022

Amarnath shrine cloudburst: Five dead, rescue operations underway

Rescue operation are underway by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies, Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam said.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 8, 2022 8:01:40 pm
Amarnath shrine cloudburst: The cloudburst was reported around 5:30 pm, officials said. (ANI)

Five people have died in a cloudburst that was reported from the lower reaches of Amarnath cave on Friday evening in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rescue operations are underway by NDRF, SDRF and other associated agencies, news agency ANI quoted Joint Police Control Room, Pahalgam saying.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said “some langars and tents” have been damaged, adding that two deaths have been reported. He further said that the injured being airlifted for treatment.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police in the statement said that water came from above the cave after heavy rainfall in the upper reaches.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-July 8, 2022: Why to read ‘Corruption’ or ‘Freedom of press’ or ...
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpsePremium
Siberia or Japan? Expert Google Maps players can tell at a glimpse
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...Premium
Explained: What Shinzo Abe, who had a special rapport with Narendra Modi,...
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...Premium
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi: Modi Cabinet sensitive about all weaker sections, sy...

 

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 08: Latest News
Advertisement