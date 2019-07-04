J&K clears creation of 495 posts for Ladakh division

The Jammu and Kashmir State Administrative Council (SAC) on Wednesday cleared the creation of 495 posts of various categories for fully operationalising the newly created Ladakh division. Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal said in Srinagar, that the new posts have been created for fully operationalising the newly created Ladakh division in the state.

In February 2019, Governor Satya Pal Malik led state administration had ordered the establishment of a new division carving out Ladakh from Kashmir. The division comprises the Leh and Kargil districts.

The 495 new posts created include posts of 12 Directors, four Chief Engineers, four Joint Directors, Chief Conservator of Forest, Regional Wildlife Warden and other senior positions. Over 470 more posts at different levels and belonging to a variety of departments have been created “to support the Directorates and Chief Engineer Offices that will be now established in the Ladakh division,” the government spokesperson said.

While Buddhist-majority Leh sought Union Territory status, Shia Muslim-majority Kargil had strong voices for more administrative autonomy within the state. With the division initially sought to be headquartered at Leh, the Kargil region broke out in mass protests over the decision, subsequently leading to the government announcing a rotational headquarter at both districts.

In February, Sougat Biswas, a 2006-batch IAS officer of J&K cadre was appointed the Divisional Commissioner for Ladakh. A committee had been formed to finalise the modalities for full functionality and operationalisation of the creation of the new division.

“The committee visited both Leh and Kargil districts and also held a series of meetings with internal and external stakeholders and following detailed deliberations it had submitted its recommendations to the government. Subsequently the SAC met today and cleared the creation of these posts,” Kansal said.

While creating the new division, the government had then stated that the decision to create a separate administrative and revenue division “goes a long way in fulfilling governance and development aspirations of people of Ladakh region. The issue has been discussed at various fora and there has been a persistent demand for the creation of Ladakh division…”