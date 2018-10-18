J&K: Class XI student, who recently joined militancy, arrested for hurling grenade at cops

DSP Zaffar Mehdi and two other policemen sustained injuries in the attack. DSP Zaffar Mehdi and two other policemen sustained injuries in the attack.

A class XI student from South Kashmir, who had joined the militant ranks two weeks ago, was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday after he hurled a grenade at the police party in which three cops, including a deputy superintendent of police, got injured at Pattan area in North Kashmir.

On Wednesday, a J&K police spokesperson said that the militant, who has been identified as Faizan Majeed Bhat, along with others were travelling in a passenger car when a police team at Pattan in Baramulla district signalled them to the stop. “The militants boarding the vehicle lobbed a hand grenade on police party,” police said.

DSP Zaffar Mehdi and two other policemen sustained injuries in the attack, police added. They were rushed to the hospital and their condition is said to be stable, police said.

Officials said the militants tried to escape but they were chased. Faizan Majeed Bhat was arrested while another escaped, police said.

A police spokesperson said Majeed is a resident of Naibug Tral in South Kashmir and was recruited into the militant ranks recently. Showkat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, managed to escape. The duo was associated with Tehreekul Mujahideen outfit.

Two weeks ago, a picture of Faizan holding an AK-47 had appeared on social media in the Valley. Baramulla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Imtiyaz Hussain told The Indian Express that both the militants were travelling towards South Kashmir. “Faizan was active in Sopore area since the last few days,” he said, adding that they are verifying Faizan’s actual age.

Hussain also said that the DSP who was injured in the grenade attack is “now stable”.

Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway.

