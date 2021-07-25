‘I couldn’t access online classes… Plus J&K restored 4G in Feb ’21, just before exams’

Asked to appear for subjects in which they have failed in Oct, students have hit streets. (Express photo)

Of the 54,000 candidates who appeared in Class 10 exams held in the summer zones of Jammu division earlier this year, 78 per cent passed, as per results declared by the Jammu & Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on June 29. Among those who ‘failed’, around 200 students are on protest in Jammu city, questioning the results. While all students have been promoted to Class 11 — the final exams had to be cancelled midway because of the second wave of the pandemic — the ‘failed’ students will have to reappear for the subjects they could not clear, in October.

Did you attend school last year?

No, because of the Covid pandemic and the lockdown that followed, I did not attend school at all last year. We had online classes, but how could I attend them as I did not have a mobile phone or Internet facility till last year. After I entered Class 11, my parents finally got me a phone. But I can’t afford a laptop. I have now started attending Class 11 classes online on my phone.

Which subjects did you fail to clear?

Apart from Social Studies, which I appeared for, they (the J&K Board officials) have failed me in Maths, Hindi and Science — all subjects for which we did not even have exams. I passed English with B2 grade. (The results for the subjects in which students did not appear were declared on the basis of their performance in the subjects for which exams were held).

How have your results been in previous school exams?

I scored 80 per cent marks in Class 8, exams for which were also conducted by the J&K Board. (The Class 9 exams were conducted by the school and she cleared them). In Class 10, my studies were disrupted because of the pandemic. Besides, the J&K administration restored 4G in the state only on February 5, 2021, when it was almost time for the exams. I did not have access to online classes either.

What do you want to pursue after completing school?

I want to take up a nursing course after completing Class 12 and then go abroad. But the Board has failed me in Class 10…

What has your school told you following the results?

The government will have to undo the wrong done to us through these mass promotions. How can we appear for Class 10 exams while preparing for Class 11 exams simultaneously? Our teachers have asked us to approach the Board.