J&K clash: Doctor treats victims all day, then finds son dead

On Friday afternoon, the security forces had opened fire on protestors trying to disrupt a security cordon and search operation at Chatpora village to help some militants, holed up in the area, to escape. (Representational image) On Friday afternoon, the security forces had opened fire on protestors trying to disrupt a security cordon and search operation at Chatpora village to help some militants, holed up in the area, to escape. (Representational image)

All through the day, Dr Abdul Gani Poswal had been tending to protesters injured in a clash with security forces in Pulwama’s Chatpora village at the casualty ward of Pulwama district hospital, unaware that his 16-year-old son was fatally injured in the same incident. It was only after he had reached his official quarters for a couple of hours rest on Friday that the heartbreaking news reached him. “The doctors tried their best to revive (Dr Poswal’s 16-year-old son) Faizan after he was referred to the district hospital from the Rajpora community health centre (CHC), but could not,” Medical Superintendent of the district hospital Dr Rashid Parra told The Sunday Express on Saturday.

“For the whole day, he (Dr Poswal) was in the casualty ward treating the injured patients brought to the hospital… He had left for his (official) residence around 4 pm (on Friday) and soon after that we received the body of his son,” Dr Parra added.

On Friday afternoon, the security forces had opened fire on protestors trying to disrupt a security cordon and search operation at Chatpora village to help some militants, holed up in the area, to escape. The Class X student, a native of Gosannad Ludhow village, had also travelled to the village to join the protesters after the encounter started.

While over a dozen protestors were injured — most of them were hit by pellets — Faizan was hit by a bullet in his chest. He succumbed before he could be taken to Pulwama district hospital, where his father was posted.

One militant was gunned down by the security forces in the encounter, while two others managed to esacape. On Friday, police had claimed that three militants had been eliminated. As the hospital staff broke the news to Dr Poswal, the heartbroken father “wrapped a sheet over his son’s body and broke down”, sources said. Thousands of people from different parts of Pulwama had streamed into Gosannad Ludhow village of Pulwama on Saturday to attend the funeral of the boy.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App