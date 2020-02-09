J&K: Civilian shot dead by militants in Pulwama’s Tral area

Security personnel have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. (File) Security personnel have launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. (File)

Suspected militants shot dead a civilian in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday evening. Police officials said a civilian identified as Ghulam Nabi, a resident of Tral, was shot at by militants outside his home.

“He succumbed to his injuries. He was a contractor by profession,” SSP Awantipora Tahir Saleem told The Indian Express on Sunday.

Police officials said Nabi was taken to the local hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Soon after the incident, security personnel arrived in the area and launched a manhunt to nab the attackers. No militant outfit has so far claimed the responsibility for the killing.

The attack comes on the seventh death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. The authorities had snapped 2G mobile internet services in Kashmir in the morning as a precautionary measure to prevent any law-and-order situation. The services were restored in the evening.

Market places were also shut and public and private transport remained off the roads following a Hurriyat Conference’s call for a bandh on Sunday and Monday.

Hundreds of police and paramilitary personnel were deployed on the streets of Srinagar, which bore a deserted look. Authorities put up barbed wires and barricades at various parts of the city to avert any kind of violent protests.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

