J&K: Civilian shot dead in South Kashmir, another killed in grenade attack in Srinagar

A civilian was shot dead by suspected militants in Tral area of South Kashmir Friday evening. In a separate incident, a civilian was killed in a grenade attack in MR Gunj Police Station in Srinagar.

Police sources said suspected militants hurled a grenade towards the area near police station MR Gunj this evening. A senior police official said the grenade exploded on the roadside, injuring two civilians.

The injured were taken to the SMHS Hospital, where one of them succumbed during treatment, the official said. The condition of the other civilian is stable, he said

Cordon and search operation is currently ongoing in the area, IGP CRPF (Srinagar sector) Ravideep Singh Sahi said

