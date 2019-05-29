Toggle Menu
J&K: Civilian killed, 30 injured as clashes break out between stone-pelters, security forces in Shopian

Earlier today, over 50 civilians were injured in clashes at Kulgam district when people took to encounter site and clashed with security forces to help militants escape.

Heavy clashes erupted in the area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation on a tip off about the presence of militants there. (Representational/Express photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

A civilian was killed and 30 others injured in clashes between security forces and stone-pelters Wednesday at Pinjoora in South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Heavy clashes erupted in the area after security forces launched a cordon and search operation on a tip-off about the presence of militants there.

The search operation later turned into an encounter.

Earlier today, over 50 civilians were injured in clashes at Kulgam district when people took to encounter site and clashed with security forces to help militants escape.

(More details awaited)

