J&K civic polls: It’s BJP against Independents in the Valley

Security outside a counting hall in J&K. (Express photos by Shuaib Masoodi) Security outside a counting hall in J&K. (Express photos by Shuaib Masoodi)

The BJP was in for a surprise on Saturday when the results of the urban local body elections started pouring in. The party found itself pitted against Independents and not Congress at most places across Jammu region. The PDP and National Conference had called for a boycott of the elections.

In Chenab Valley region while the BJP had won four of the five assembly seats in 2014 elections, this year BJP has been routed at the hands of Independent candidates. In Doda municipal committee, Independents won in 11 wards, followed by BJP and Congress with three seats each. Similarly, all the six seats in Thathri municipal committee were bagged by the Congress and Independents, three seats each. In Bhaderwah, Congress won in six wards, followed by Independents in 4 and BJP in 3.

In adjoining Kishtwar district, Independents won in 10 wards, followed by the Congress in 2 and BJP 1.

Follow LIVE updates

In Banihal, Congress won all the seven seats in municipal committee, while BJP got four of the seven seats in Batote municipal committee. In Ramban municipal committee with seven wards, BJP, Congress and Independents got two seats each. The election to one ward in Ramban was countermanded following the death of a BJP candidate on the day of polling.

In Udhampur town, BJP won at only 4 places of the total 21 wards. The Independents won in nine wards, followed by Panthers Party in 6 and the Congress in 2.

In Ramnagar municipal committee, BJP won at six places, followed by Panthers Party at 5 and Independents at 2. In Chenani, BJP has won at three places, Independents at 3 and Congress in 1 seat.

In border Poonch town, Independents were declared elected at eight places, followed by BJP in 4, Congress in 2, PDP at 3 seats.

Of the 75 wards in Jammu Municipal Corporation results of 51 places have been declared so far with BJP winning at 31 places, followed by Independents at 13 and Congress at 8. The brother of BJP’s former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was among those having lost election to Independents.

The PDP and National Conference had called for a boycott of the elections. (Express photos by Shuaib Masoodi) The PDP and National Conference had called for a boycott of the elections. (Express photos by Shuaib Masoodi)

In Kathua district also, BJP had won in five of the 13 wards in Basohli town, with the Congress and Independents getting four seats each. In Hiranagar, BJP got seven seats, followed by Congress and Independents with three seats each. In Billawar, BJP was leading with six seats, followed by Congress in 5 and Independents in 2. In Nagri, independents were declared elected at six places, followed by BJP (5) and Congress (2).

In Samba district’s Vijaypur town, BJP got three seats against Independents who were declared elected at seven places and Congress in 3 places. In Ramgarh, both BJP and Congress were elected at four places each and Independents in five seats.

In Samba also, situation was no different as Independents had been elected at nine places, followed by BJP at 4 and Congress and Panthers Party at two seats each. In the industrial township of Bari Brahmana, BJP got seven seats, followed by Independents with 6 and Congress wins 2 seats.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App