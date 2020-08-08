J&K Chief Secy says none cried at politicians’ detention, triggers row

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam (File) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam has triggered a political storm in the Valley with his remarks that “not a single soul cried” over the detention of mainstream political leaders after J&K’s special status was abrogated in August last year.

Mainstream political leaders in the Valley asked Subrahmanyam to “do his job rather than dabbling into politics”.

“He (Subrahmanyam) and his team are least expected to know how the people feel,” PDP leader and former state minister Naeem Akhtar told The Indian Express. “To quote Mahatma Gandhi, they are ruling this place from 500th floor”.

Akhtar, who continues to remain under house detention after his release, said Subrahmanyam has exceeded his brief as Chief Secretary.

The controversy emerged after a PTI report quoted Subrahmanyam as saying: “Jammu and Kashmir was a broken state and there was no system in place due to years of misgovernance, corruption and unbelievable levels of fraud committed by leaders of mainstream parties and separatist organisations. There, not a single soul cried over the detention of political and separatist leaders in August last year.” He said this while speaking with a group of visiting journalists, the PTI report stated.

Peoples Conference leader and Shia cleric Imran Reza Ansari advised Subrahmanyam against dabbling into politics. “CS J&K takes pride in dismantling, discrediting mainstream,” Ansari tweeted, tagging PMO and Home Minister Amit Shah.

“So Mr CS, Now you have been here for two years…. Wonder how many people will cry if you are arrested. Hope you focus on your job rather than dabbling in politics…”

It is unfortunate that he is parroting the views of BJP,” NC spokesperson Imran Nabi said. “Making political comments doesn’t behove the chair he is occupying.”

