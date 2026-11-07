‘Because he is from J&K?’: Deputy CM asks why Chief Secretary was not given extension

Jammu and Kashmir’s Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Saturday asked why the Central government did not give extension to Atal Dulloo, a 1992-batch AGMUT cadre IAS officer, who retired as the Union Territory’s Chief Secretary on October 31.

“When officials in other parts of the country had been given extensions, why was the same not granted to Atal Dullo Sahib?” He asked. “Is it because he belonged to Jammu and Kashmir?” he questioned.

“If you wanted a new chief secretary, then you should have appointed someone who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir,’’ he said. “If you did not want to give extension to Atal Dulloo Sahib, then you should have appointed some local, a son of the soil, whether a Hindu or a Muslim, as his successor,” Chaudhary added.