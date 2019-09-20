J&K cadre officers meet chief secy over possible merger, postings outside

Amid growing apprehension among Jammu and Kashmir cadre officers of several central services, representatives from three services met state Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam in Srinagar earlier this week and are learnt to have been assured that their interest will be “safeguarded”.

Officers from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), Indian Police Services (IPS) and the Indian Forest Services (IFS) met Subrahmanyam at his residence to apprise him of their concerns regarding “possible merger of the cadre with the Arunachal Goa Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre, or postings to ‘any’ third cadre”.

Officials familiar with the proceedings of the meet told The Indian Express the Chief Secretary “has assured the cadre that their interest will be safeguarded”.

Sources said there was a discussion on creation of a “J&K special UT cadre”, but this remains so far unclear.

At least 10 members from the three services told the CS that there is speculation about officers from the cadre being moved out of J&K with the creation two Union Territories and the scrapping of special status under Article 370. At present, the strength of the IAS cadre in J&K is 137; a similar number of IPS and IFS officials serve in J&K.

Most officials from the three services are learnt to be keen on keeping the cadre intact, citing sensitivity. “This is a sensitive state in the middle of an important transition. It is important that an experienced administrative machinery is in charge of the fallout of this tradition,” an official who attended the meeting, but did not wish to be identified, said.

Another senior official said, “There are concerns within the ranks about merger of the J&K cadre with AGMUT, or a spillover into a third cadre with postings to other states. Our training has been in this state and many of us have served the entirety of our careers here. It would be difficult for someone not originally from the cadre to be posted here for a short tenure and understand nuances of the situation in this state.”

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act states that members of the cadres of IAS, IPS and Indian Forest Service “for the existing State of Jammu and Kashmir, on and from the appointed day, shall continue to function on the existing cadres”. Noting that officers allocated to UTs of J&K and Ladakh “shall function within these Union Territories,” in accordance with rules framed by the Union government, the Act also states that in future All-India Service officers to be posted to the UTs “shall be borne on the AGMUT cadre, and necessary modifications in…rules may be made” by the Centre.