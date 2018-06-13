J&K: BSF jawans raise anti-Pakistan slogans at wreath-laying ceremony of colleagues

During unprovoked cross-border firing by Pakistan, four brave jawans laid down their lives while defending the sanctity of the country. (File) During unprovoked cross-border firing by Pakistan, four brave jawans laid down their lives while defending the sanctity of the country. (File)

BSF personnel raised anti-Pakistan slogans on Wednesday while paying tributes to four of their colleagues killed in firing by Pakistani troops along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir last night. The slogans were raised during a wreath-laying ceremony, organised at the BSF headquarters in Jammu’s Paloura area to pay tributes to the martyrs.

This is probably the first time that Indian troops have shouted slogans denouncing Pakistan at a wreath-laying ceremony. Director General of J&K Police S P Vaid, Additional Director General (WC) BSF K N Choubey, IGP Jammu S D SINGH, Divisional Commissioner Hemant Kumar Sharma, IG BSF Jammu Ram Awtar, senior BJP leaders and former ministers paid tributes to the jawans.

During unprovoked cross-border firing by Pakistan, four brave jawans laid down their lives while defending the sanctity of the country, a BSF spokesman said. Three others were also injured in the Pakistan firing in Jammu’s Ramgarh Sector last night.

The BSF identified the deceased jawans as Assistant Commandant Jitender Singh; Sub-Inspector Rajneesh, Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramniwas, and Constable Hansraj. Choubey said, “As a peaceful nation, we never initiate fire, but we keep all our options open.”

