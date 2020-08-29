J&K: BSF detects 25-ft deep tunnel, sandbags marking ‘Karachi’ near India-Pak border

The tunnel is 25-feet deep and 150-metre long on the Indian side.

In a major breakthrough, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday detected an underground tunnel near the international border in Samba district’s Bengalad area in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is 25-feet deep and 150-metre long on the Indian side, official sources said, adding that some sandbags with markings –– ‘Shakkergarh’ and ‘Karachi’, both in Pakistan –– were also found. The nearest Pakistani post across the border was nearly 400 metres from the tunnel, they added.

The BSF has launched a major search operation to find out other such hidden structures that aid infiltration, sources added.

Earlier too, such underground cross-border tunnels were detected in areas along the international border in Jammu region. In 2012, BSF had detected a 400-metre long tunnel in Samba sector and another near Line of Control in Palanwala sector in 2014. The same year, another tunnel was detected in Chillyari area of Samba. This one was dug nearly 25 metres inside the Indian territory.

In March 2016, a tunnel coming from Pakistan side was detected 30 metres inside the Indian side in R S Pura sector and another in Samba Sector in 2017.

