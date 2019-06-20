J&K teacher ‘flogs’ students for being late in class, video goes viral

Nearly a dozen students at a boys’ hostel in Jammu and Kashmir’s hilly Doda town were allegedly thrashed by their teacher as they were late by few minutes in their tuition class.

Identified as Mohammad Yaseen, a teacher at High School, Chilli, he was presently attached at Gujjar and Bakerwal Hostel in Doda.

The alleged incident came to light when a video of the teacher giving corporal punishment to students went viral on social media on Thursday.

As the video went viral, Doda Deputy Commissioner Dr Sagar D Doifode immediately placed Yaseen under suspension and ordered an enquiry into the matter.

Pointing out that such treatment to students is against the spirit of education and personality development, he appointed Doda Tehsildar Shabir Ahmed Malik as enquiry officer, adding that he shall submit a detailed report to his office within 15 days.