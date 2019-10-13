J&K BDC polls: 10 BJP leaders win unopposed, nine of them in Kashmir

Nearly a fortnight before the election of chairpersons for Block Development Councils (BDCs) in Jammu and Kashmir are held, the BJP on Saturday claimed to have occupied top slot at 10 places across J&K, with nine of them in the Valley.

“Ten of our candidates have been elected unopposed. These include nine in Kashmir and one in Jammu province,” BJP state president Ravinder Raina said.

With the panchayat elections held earlier contested on non-party lines, this will be the first time a BJP candidate has got elected as head of a democratic institution in Kashmir Valley.

Raina made the announcement after Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar, the election authority under J&K Panchayati Raj Act, released data stating that 27 candidates have been elected unopposed as chairpersons of various BDCs.

After the final withdrawal of nomination papers, 1,065 candidates are left in the fray for election of chairpersons for 283 BDCs, which will go to the polls on October 24.

According to the state poll panel’s data, maximum number of candidates (101) are in the fray in Kupwara district, followed by Baramulla (90), Jammu (82), Rajouri (76), Doda (74), Kathua (72), Poonch (61), Udhampur and Budgam (58 each), Anantnag (55), Kishtwar (44), Ramban (43), Reasi (39), Kargil (38), Samba and Leh (36 each), Ganderbal (28), Bandipora (26), Kulgam (18), Pulwama (11), Srinagar (5) and Shopian (4).

These include 853 Independent candidates and 239 from different political parties.