J&K BJP suspends ex-MLA who filed plea in apex court

THE J&K BJP on Monday expelled former MLA Gagan Bhagat — who filed the petition in the Supreme Court challenging Governor Satya Pal Malik’s decision to dissolve the state assembly — on charges of “indiscipline” and “immorality”.

Advertising

State BJP president Ravinder Raina said the action was necessitated as Bhagat didn’t follow the instructions of the disciplinary committee and didn’t show the discipline expected of a BJP member.

In July, Bhagat was suspended for three months after some purported photographs of him showed him in a compromising position with a young woman from his constituency.

While the parents of the woman had accused him of abducting their daughter, Bhagat’s wife had complained to the party that he had married her. Bhagat and the woman had claimed the photographs were doctored.

Advertising

A three-member disciplinary committee had recommended Bhagat’s “immediate suspension” for three months and suggested that he should be expelled from the party if he failed to settle the disputes with all the concerned people.

J&K BJP spokesperson Sunil Sethi said that since the day Bhagat was suspended, he indulged in questionable activities which brought disrepute to the party. He said Bhagat’s expulsion would send the message that the party would not tolerate indiscipline and immorality by its leaders and workers.