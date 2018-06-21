J&K BJP: State polls may take place with LS; govt formation possible

As per the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor’s rule can be in force in the state for a period of six months. As per the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor’s rule can be in force in the state for a period of six months.

Even as Governor’s rule was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir — for the eighth time since 1977 — the BJP has not closed its options for forming a government in the state again.

Asked about former J&K chief minister and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah’s call for dissolving the Assembly and holding early elections, BJP state president Ravinder Raina on Wednesday said that the House has been kept in suspended animation and has not been dissolved.

“It still has three-year term and what happens in future only God knows… It is possible that Assembly elections in the state may take place along with 2019 Lok Sabha polls…it is also possible that there may be government formation once again,” Raina said.

READ | Counter-terror ops will be much easier during Governor’s rule: J&K police chief

Stating that the party’s aim now is to ensure “restoration of rule of law and eliminate terror in the Valley”, Raina there is the need to hold panchayat and urban local body elections as well. Besides, he said, by-elections to Anantnag Lok Sabha seat could also not be held in view of the prevalent chaos and deteriorating law and order situation in the Valley.

About the possibilities of BJP forming the government again —in coalition with the PDP or any other party — Raina said, “First allow us to control the situation (in Kashmir). Once that is done, everything will come into being.” Sources said the BJP was opposed to dissolution of the Assembly since the Governor will, in that case, have advise holding Assembly polls within a period of six months, or go for President’s Rule to avert a Constitutional breakdown. As per the Constitution of Jammu and Kashmir, Governor’s rule can be in force in the state for a period of six months.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App