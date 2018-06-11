J&K: BJP MLA’s brother arrested for remarks against CM Mehbooba Mufti

Sitting BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh had led a protest rally in Kathua last month. (Source: PTI Photo/File) Sitting BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh had led a protest rally in Kathua last month. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

Rajinder Singh alias Bubby, who is the younger brother of Basohli BJP MLA Choudhary Lal Singh and was wanted for allegedly using derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti at a rally in Kathua district in May, was arrested in Rajasthan on Sunday.

“Rajinder Singh been arrested from Udaipur following inputs about his movement,’’ said J&K DGP S P Vaid. Singh had been on the run ever since police lodged a case against him, the state police chief said, adding that he was arrested following information about his movement.

At the time of his arrest, Singh was preparing to leave for Mumbai, police said. He is being brought to Jammu where he will be tried under law, they said.

Singh had made the alleged remarks at a ‘Dogra Swabhiman Rally’ in Kathua district on May 20. The rally was led by former forest minister Choudhary Lal Singh in support of the demand for a CBI probe into the Kathua rape and murder case.

Rajinder Singh, who was leading a group during the march led by his brother from Lakhanpur to Hiranagar, was captured on camera purportedly using abusive language against the CM and calling her names.

