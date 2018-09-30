J&K BJP asks poll panel to de-recognise National Conference, PDP

Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah

THE BJP in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday urged the Election Commission to de-recognise and withdraw poll symbols of the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), among others, for announcing a boycott of urban and rural local body elections in the state.

BJP state spokesperson Brig Anil Gupta (retired) told the media that the NC, PDP, CPI(M) and the BSP are recognised political parties with reserved election symbols at the state and the national level. As such, these parties are mandated to participate in all elections as per Section 29A (5) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, he said.

Pointing out that elections are the core of the democratic process, and afford an opportunity to the people to express their will, the BJP leader said that by boycotting the upcoming elections these political parties have not only “betrayed” the people of the state but also disrespected the Constitution of India, which they had pledged to safeguard while applying for their recognition.

“By not participating in the election process these p a rties have violated the provisions of Section 29A [5] and 29A [7] of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and the Election Symbol Order, 1968. Thus, they are liable to be de-recognised and their election symbols frozen,’’ Gupta said.

