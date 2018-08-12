Follow Us:
Sunday, August 12, 2018
Tried and tested! AI capability challenge in the mid-range smartphones
  • J&K: One cop dead, three security personnel injured in encounter in Batamaloo

J&K: One cop dead, three security personnel injured in encounter in Batamaloo

An encounter broke out in Kashmir after militants began firing upon the security personnel in Batamaloo area. Mobile Internet service has been snapped as a precautionary measure.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 12, 2018 7:37:33 am
Security forces during an active encounter in Batamaloo area in Srinagar. (Source: Twitter/ANI)

One policeman was killed while three security forces personnel were injured in an encounter which broke out in wee hours of Sunday Batamaloo area in Srinagar, PTI reported.

“On a specific information about presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues,” Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, mobile Internet service has been snapped in the city as a precautionary measure, the official added.

Security has been beefed up in Srinagar ahead of Independence Day. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

In another encounter on August 9, the Indian Army had killed five militants belonging to Lashkar-e-Toiba in Sopore district. One security force personnel was injured in the incident. The encounter broke out when militants opened fire on security forces while they were conducting searches inside the forest area at Ladoora.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited)

