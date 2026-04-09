J&K bans VPN use in Kishtwar over national security concerns

The ban applies to all individuals, institutions, cyber cafes, business establishments, and Internet Service Providers operating within the territorial jurisdiction of Kishtwar, with immediate effect.

The UT administration on Wednesday banned the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) in Kishtwar district, saying they could be misused and pose a threat to public order and national security.

An order issued by Kishtwar District Magistrate Pankaj Kumar Sharma under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, follows credible inputs suggesting that certain individuals and groups were using VPNs to bypass lawful cyber restrictions and access prohibited digital platforms. Pointing out that such activities could be exploited for unlawful and anti-national purposes — including spreading inflammatory content, inciting unrest, and coordinating illegal activities — it said there is an urgent need to curb such misuse to ensure cyber security, maintain public peace, and safeguard governance mechanisms in the district.