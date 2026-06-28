‘Fake loans, unauthorised transactions’ unearthed at bank in J-K, case filed

It was further revealed that around Rs 12 lakh was allegedly diverted to bank accounts reportedly maintained in the name of a deceased senior manager, while the remaining loan amounts were allegedly withdrawn through ATMs. (Image generated using AI)

Jammu and Kashmir Police’s Crime Branch on Sunday registered an FIR in a case related to the opening of suspected fake loan accounts and allegations of unauthorised transactions and diversion of funds involving more than Rs 68 lakh in a bank.

This followed an internal vigilance inquiry that uncovered the fraud, officials said. The complaints received from the bank’s chief of audits, inspection and vigilance were forwarded through the director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Officials said it was found during the internal inquiry that 58 loan accounts under 15 joint liability groups (JLGs) and two cash credit limit accounts were allegedly opened at the bank’s Kaluchak branch and operated fraudulently without the knowledge or consent of the account holders concerned, resulting in a suspected fraud of approximately Rs 42 lakh.