Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018
  • J-K: Soldier, two militants killed in ongoing operation in Bandipore

J-K: Soldier, two militants killed in ongoing operation in Bandipore

The Army established contact with the militants this morning, resulting in the exchange of fire.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 14, 2018 7:33:21 am
J-K: Soldier, two militants killed in ongoing operation in Bandipore The operation was conducted in the forest area on Panyar in Bandipore (Representational Image)

A soldier and two militants were killed during an operation in the forest area on Panyar in Bandipore in the early hours of Thursday. The operation, which is underway, was launched three days ago. The Army established contact with the militants this morning, resulting in the exchange of fire.

The encounter comes a day after suspected militants barged into the house of a policeman and fired at him from point-blank range in Shopian district. The policeman’s sister was also wounded in the shooting. Constable Rayees Ahmad Lone was rushed to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. His sister was taken to the same hospital. Security forces cordoned off the area on Wednesday and launched an operation to nab the militants.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

Inputs from ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now