J-K: Soldier, two militants killed in ongoing operation in Bandipore

A soldier and two militants were killed during an operation in the forest area on Panyar in Bandipore in the early hours of Thursday. The operation, which is underway, was launched three days ago. The Army established contact with the militants this morning, resulting in the exchange of fire.

The encounter comes a day after suspected militants barged into the house of a policeman and fired at him from point-blank range in Shopian district. The policeman’s sister was also wounded in the shooting. Constable Rayees Ahmad Lone was rushed to the Army’s 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. His sister was taken to the same hospital. Security forces cordoned off the area on Wednesday and launched an operation to nab the militants.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

