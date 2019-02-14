Pulwama attack: Sacrifice of brave CRPF jawans won’t go in vain, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday strongly condemned the terror attack on a CRPF convoy in which over 25 security personnel were killed in south Kashmir’s Awantipora district. Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) claimed responsibility for the attack and identified the suicide bomber as a local militant.

Taking to Twitter, Modi said the sacrifices made by the deceased CRPF personnel will not go in vain. “The attack on CRPF personnel in Pulwama is despicable. I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain. The entire nation stands shoulder to shoulder with the families of the brave martyrs. May the injured recover quickly,” he tweeted.

The prime minister said that he has also spoken to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other concerned top officials to discuss the situation in the area. “Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama,” he said.

Spoke to Home Minister Rajnath Singh Ji and other top officials regarding the situation in the wake of the attack in Pulwama. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2019

Police sources said the bomber had rammed an explosive-laden car into the CRPF bus which was part of an army convoy coming from Jammu to Srinagar. “Yes, there has been an attack on the CRPF convoy,” Inspector General CRPF Zulfikar Hassan confirmed to The Indian Express. “We are still ascertaining what has happened”.