J&K Assembly Speaker demands law change as Minister admits Food Safety Act ‘deficiencies’

Itoo acknowledged that a manpower shortage in the UT’s food-testing laboratories was part of the problem (File photo)

Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker A R Rather Friday suggested amendments to the Food Safety Act to curb food adulteration.

This followed Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo’s admission that the Act was deficient, currently only empowering officers to impose fines in adulteration cases. Itoo urged members to flag shortcomings in the Act in the House, prompting the Speaker to suggest the government table a Bill.

“When you have yourself admitted that our officers do not have powers and they cannot work effectively as there are certain deficiencies in the Act, why does the government not bring a Bill to amend the Food Safety Act. Members cannot do anything in the matter by bringing the Private Member Bill,” he said.