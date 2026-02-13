J&K Assembly Speaker demands law change as Minister admits Food Safety Act ‘deficiencies’

Written by: Arun Sharma
2 min readJammuUpdated: Feb 13, 2026 08:41 PM IST
Itoo acknowledged that a manpower shortage in the UT's food-testing laboratories was part of the problem
Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker A R Rather Friday suggested amendments to the Food Safety Act to curb food adulteration.

This followed Health and Medical Education Minister Sakeena Itoo’s admission that the Act was deficient, currently only empowering officers to impose fines in adulteration cases. Itoo urged members to flag shortcomings in the Act in the House, prompting the Speaker to suggest the government table a Bill.

“When you have yourself admitted that our officers do not have powers and they cannot work effectively as there are certain deficiencies in the Act, why does the government not bring a Bill to amend the Food Safety Act. Members cannot do anything in the matter by bringing the Private Member Bill,” he said.

Calling it “extremely important for the people of Jammu and Kashmir”, National Conference MLA Saifullah Mir asked how such consignments crossed into UT borders. Fellow NC MLAs Mubarak Gul, Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah and Hasnain Masoodi voiced similar concerns, blaming weak implementation, staff shortages, inadequate local testing infrastructure and delays in results from out-of-state laboratories, and called for stronger punitive provisions — including sealing businesses involved in adulteration.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA M Y Tarigami called for clearer delineation of powers and stronger coordination with police, suggesting a specialised enforcement mechanism, while BJP MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia suggested the government table a Bill in the current session. In a supplementary question, Tarigami and Mankotia sought details on enforcement action, inter-departmental coordination, legal follow-up and preventive measures.

In her response, Itoo acknowledged that a manpower shortage in the UT’s food-testing laboratories was part of the problem, adding that recruitment to 22 vacant posts will be considered once rules are finalised.

“To curb food adulteration and safeguard public health, the food safety department has intensified enforcement by conducting regular inspections of food establishments, lifting and testing samples through notified laboratories, and taking strict action against violators, including suspension or cancellation of licences, penalties and prosecution,” the minister said, adding that action has been initiated against 18 food-business operators found involved in the sale of unsafe meat and meat products in various districts, including Srinagar and Jammu.

