J&K Assembly passes resolution demanding full statehood

The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly on Monday passed a resolution demanding the urgent restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory.

The resolution was passed amid a walkout by BJP MLAs.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the assembly today witnessed heated exchanges between the treasury and opposition benches, with BJP MLAs objecting to references to the erstwhile state’s status before August 5, 2019.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The resolution was taken up for discussion amid 10 amendments moved by legislators. Eight of these amendments seek to broaden its scope to include the restoration of the special status Jammu and Kashmir held before August 2019.