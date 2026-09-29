‘I have an ex-MLA at home’: Pension Bill lends moment of mirth to stormy J&K House

Amid stormy scenes over statehood resolution, the J&K Assembly witnessed a light-hearted moment on Tuesday when Chief Minister Omar Abduallah passed the Bill for an increase of Rs 10,000 in the pension for former legislators.

“Now, it will be easy for me to go back home today,” Omar said as his father and former CM Farooq Abdullah, who was watching the proceedings from the VIP gallery, laughed and pointed at himself.

Members of the House, including legislators from the BJP, who did not object to the raise, also chuckled along. “I have a former MLA at Home,” said Omar.

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Earlier, the Assembly saw another tense start to the day as, as soon as the House commenced, BJP leaders rose to their feet and raised slogans against the resolution for restoration of statehood that was passed on Monday by voice vote.