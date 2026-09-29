‘I have an ex-MLA at home’: Pension Bill lends moment of mirth to stormy J&K House

Earlier, the Assembly saw another tense start to the day as BJP leaders raised slogans against the resolution for restoration of statehood, passed on Monday by voice vote. Ruling NC leaders hit back, calling them 'vote chor'.

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
4 min readSrinagarUpdated: Sep 29, 2026 10:15 PM IST
CM Omar moved a resolution seeking a hike in the salary of the legislators.CM Omar moved a resolution seeking a hike in the salary of the legislators.
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Amid stormy scenes over statehood resolution, the J&K Assembly witnessed a light-hearted moment on Tuesday when Chief Minister Omar Abduallah passed the Bill for an increase of Rs 10,000 in the pension for former legislators.

“Now, it will be easy for me to go back home today,” Omar said as his father and former CM Farooq Abdullah, who was watching the proceedings from the VIP gallery, laughed and pointed at himself.

Members of the House, including legislators from the BJP, who did not object to the raise, also chuckled along. “I have a former MLA at Home,” said Omar.

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Earlier, the Assembly saw another tense start to the day as, as soon as the House commenced, BJP leaders rose to their feet and raised slogans against the resolution for restoration of statehood that was passed on Monday by voice vote.

The BJP legislators raised slogans against Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, asking him to relinquish the chair. Triggered by the BJP slogans, National Conference (NC) leaders also stood up and raised slogans against the Opposition party, calling them “vote chor (thieves)”.

BJP Walks Out Of J&K Assembly Over Discussion On Statehood Resolution BJP Walks Out Of J&K Assembly Over Discussion On Statehood Resolution. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi)

As BJP legislator Sham Lal Sharma argued with the Speaker, Rather, who is a seven-time legislator, shouted back. “I know the law, don’t teach me”.

As Rather announced the beginning of ‘Question Hour’, BJP legislators walked out of the House, raising slogans of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and “Speaker Sahib, Kursi Chhodo (Relinquish the chair, Mr Speaker)’.

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Salary Bill withdrawn

Meanwhile, CM Omar moved a resolution seeking a hike in the salary of the legislators. A separate bill was moved for an increase in the pension of former legislators.

A panel of legislators had recommended a salary hike from Rs 1.8 lakh to Rs 3 lakh along with allowances, telephone bills and house loans for the legislators. The bill, however, proposed a hike of Rs 35,000 only.

Also Read | ‘Assembly or panchayat?’: J&K legislators slam law secretary’s letter against statehood resolution

However, as the BJP legislators opposed the move, saying they don’t want any increase in salary, citing public anger over unresolved issues of daily wagers and unemployment, Omar said he will withdraw the bill.

“I was against it (salary hike). But there were demands from both sides,” Omar said. “But I told them, it will happen only when all legislators vote for it. Even if one legislator votes against it, I am not going to move it. Now that you (BJP legislators) have opposed it, I am withdrawing the Bill.”

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Omar versus Devyani Rana

When Omar responded to a question by BJP legislator Devyani Rana, she stood to ask a supplementary question. As, instead of asking the question, she tried to make a speech, NC legislators and the Speaker objected to it. As she continued, the Speaker asked another member to ask a question.

Also Read | Omar Abdullah on Express investigation: ‘If people’s trust in election is lost, what is left in democracy?’

CM Omar intervened, saying the BJP legislator is new and doesn’t know the House rules. Omar said he hopes that senior BJP leaders will teach her the rules.

Devyani’s father Devendar Singh Rana was Omar’s closest aide before he switched to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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