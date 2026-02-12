‘Every day, someone’s dignity is tarnished’ — J&K Assembly erupts over ‘fake news and doctored videos’

As members from both sides continued raising the issue even after Question Hour, the Speaker said such matters must be curbed strictly. (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Thursday witnessed noisy scenes from the Treasury and Opposition benches over online “misinformation” campaigns, prompting Speaker A R Rather to assure a half-hour discussion during the current Budget session.

The issue was raised during Question Hour by BJP MLA R S Pathania, who expressed concern over inaction against ‘fake’ social media channels that were “damaging the social fabric and democracy by spreading misinformation against the administration, government and legislators”.

“A doctored video against me was even uploaded by a political party on its official handle,” he said, adding that there was no action despite his approaching the police, the Information Department and the government.