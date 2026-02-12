‘Every day, someone’s dignity is tarnished’ — J&K Assembly erupts over ‘fake news and doctored videos’

The issue was raised during Question Hour by BJP MLA R S Pathania, who expressed concern over ‘fake’ social media channels that were ‘damaging to the social fabric’ of J&K.

Written by: Arun Sharma
3 min readJammuFeb 12, 2026 09:55 PM IST
Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, online misinformation,As members from both sides continued raising the issue even after Question Hour, the Speaker said such matters must be curbed strictly. (File photo)
The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Thursday witnessed noisy scenes from the Treasury and Opposition benches over online “misinformation” campaigns, prompting Speaker A R Rather to assure a half-hour discussion during the current Budget session.

The issue was raised during Question Hour by BJP MLA R S Pathania, who expressed concern over inaction against ‘fake’ social media channels that were “damaging the social fabric and democracy by spreading misinformation against the administration, government and legislators”.

“A doctored video against me was even uploaded by a political party on its official handle,” he said, adding that there was no action despite his approaching the police, the Information Department and the government.

Saying another party legislator had also repeatedly complained about unverified news by a channel, Pathania sought action against those indulging in smear campaigns.

As members from both sides continued raising the issue even after Question Hour, the Speaker said such matters must be curbed strictly.

Replying, Education Minister Sakeena Itoo said, “the matter raised by the members, in my view, is the concern of the entire House… Every day, someone’s dignity is being tarnished”.

Agreeing that action should be taken against those spreading fake news, she also asked politicians to introspect.

Senior BJP MLA Sham Lal Sharma said, “I can show proof that all 90 members sitting inside this House have been subjected to certain kinds of abusive and unparliamentary language. We are constantly being targeted with unparliamentary remarks. We have come here to discuss important public issues.”

BJP legislators also objected to a three-time former MLA being allowed entry to the Assembly complex despite not being a current member.

Without naming anyone but apparently referring to Harsh Dev Singh, they said around a dozen FIRs had been registered against the former legislator, once recognised with an award for best legislator.

“If someone has lost elections three times, how is that our fault? Even after recounting, the results were the same. We have raised this issue in the House and I believe action will have to be taken in this matter,” Sharma said as BJP members protested.

The Speaker said he had taken note and urged BJP MLAs to return to their seats.

Earlier, the government informed the Assembly that a dedicated media monitoring cell has been set up in the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) to track and counter fake and misleading information in real time.

Replying to a starred question by Pathania, Itoo said the DIPR issued 28 rebuttals related to fake news and misinformation between April 1, 2025, and January 31, 2026 — 20 through press releases and eight via official social media handles.

