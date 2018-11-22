J&K assembly dissolution ‘murder of democracy’: Sharad Yadav

Veteran politician Sharad Yadav Thursday called the dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir assembly a “murder of democracy”. J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik abruptly dissolved the state assembly Wednesday night, hours after the PDP staked claim to form a government with backing of the rival NC and the Congress.

The state assembly had been put in suspended animation since June 19 after the BJP withdrew from the Mehbooba Mufti-led coalition government.

“Democracy has been murdered in J&K by dissolving the assembly. I oppose and condemn the dissolution,” said Yadav, currently heading his political outfit Loktantri Janata Dal, which he formed after parting ways with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) in 2016.

The seven-term Lok Sabha MP said the governor’s action was evidently biased when an alliance of the major parties had staked claim to form the government.

Yadav also found fault with the government’s decision to hold the urban and rural civic body polls in the state, terming it as a “mockery of democracy” as, he said, the elections had been held without participation of major political parties in the state.

Yadav said the BJP neither cares for the Constitution nor it has any respect for various institutions of the country.

“What is the meaning of an election when the people’s mandate was to be butchered by dissolving the assembly? Similarly, there is no meaning of the local bodies polls when the major political parties did not participate in it,” he added.

He said whatever is happening during the BJP’s regime is against the democracy and mandate of the people.

“People are fed up with the state of affairs in the country. I am unable to understand why the ruling party is not mending its way despite criticism of their actions by people from all walks of life,” he added.

He said he would like to advise the government of India and the ruling party to adhere to the norms laid down in our Constitution and do not play petty politics for the sake of being in power.