J&K Assembly dissolution | Haven’t thought of moving court: PDP

A day after the PDP staked claim to form a government and Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the Assembly, the party said it had not thought of taking legal recourse in the matter.

“We have not thought of going to court for remedial measures,” said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir. “This is basically a political issue.”

Earlier, when asked whether they would approach the court against Malik’s decision to dissolve the Assembly, the National Conference (NC) and Congress said the decision was for the PDP to take. PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti had staked claim to form the government with the support of NC and Congress.

“The primary party that can challenge the governor’s decision is the party that sent the letter,” NC’s Omar Abdullah said. “The NC, at most, would be (providing) moral support.”

Congress president Ghulam Ahmad Mir, too, said the decision is for PDP to take. “They are thinking over it. They are the single largest party and they have to take a decision about it,” he said.

Regarding the dissolution of the Assembly and the formation of an alliance by rivals PDP, NC and Congress, the parties said they had come together to safeguard the special position of Jammu and Kashmir and called for early polls.

“We were ready to provide outside support to the new government (in the state). Our party’s agenda was that Article 35 A should be defended, in a real sense, in the Supreme Court in January. After defending it, a decision should be taken that the Chief Minister resign and recommend the dissolution of the House to Governor Sahib so that parliamentary and Assembly elections are held together and a new government is formed in the state,” NC vice-president Omar said at a press conference on Thursday.

Taking a dig at the dissolution of Assembly by the governor, he said, “In a democracy many things have interfered, but this the first time I am hearing that a fax machine has strangulated democracy. It is a unique fax machine… This fax machine is a one way-fax, no incoming fax, only outgoing fax… there should be an investigation.”

Omar demanded that fresh Assembly elections be held in six months. “If not before the Parliament (elections), then at least elections should be held along with Parliament (elections) so that people have a new government in six months.”

Regarding Malik’s statement on “extensive horse-trading and possible exchange of money” in formation of a government, Omar demanded that the governor clarify his statement.

“We cannot ignore this that money was changing hands; people should know who was doing horse-trading… “We were three political parties coming together. The allegation can’t come on us that money was used. After our letter, another letter went, in which it was claimed that we have 16 MLAs, Governor sahib has said on this letter that this is horse-trading.”